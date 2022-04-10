(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leading candidate for the city’s top government job has secured enough nominations required for the leadership race just a day after John Lee kicked off his campaign, according to the South China Morning Post.

The city’s former chief secretary received more than 200 nominations as of late Sunday, the newspaper reported Chan Yung, a deputy director for Lee’s campaign office, as saying. Chan said the team hoped to get at least 500 nominations.

Lee resigned last week as Hong Kong’s No. 2 official to run, with China’s cabinet approving his departure. During a press briefing Saturday, he declared “loyalty is the basic requirement. The chief executive must be a patriotic person.” Current Chief Executive Carrie Lam said April 4, just after the start of a two-week period to obtain nominations, that she wouldn’t seek another 5-year term.

While widely considered as lacking in knowledge of and connections in the finance and business sectors, Lee said Saturday that would instead allow him to make “fair and just” policies. He did not give further details on how he plans to strengthen the city’s international hub status.

Tam Yiu-chung, director of Lee’s campaign office, said the team will develop a political manifesto by the end of April, the SCMP reported earlier Sunday.

Despite sweeping support for Lee from Hong Kong’s tycoons in their latest show of loyalty to China, Beijing’s backing of Lee raised concerns that President Xi Jinping plans to prioritize tightening security in the former British colony over rebuilding the city’s status as an international financial hub.

The next chief executive will take office July 1, the halfway mark in China’s 50-year pledge to preserve the city’s liberal financial and political systems. Approximately 1,500 people, mostly Beijing loyalists, will vote May 8 to select Lam’s successor.

Meanwhile, a government spokesman said Sunday that Lee’s position being vacant won’t impede the administration’s work.

