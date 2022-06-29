(Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s departure from office Thursday closes what’s arguably been the most difficult chapter in Hong Kong’s history since its return to Chinese rule a quarter century ago.

Lam’s five-year tenure saw more than 1 million people march against her government, and months of often violent street protests, after she tried to allow extradition to China. Beijing responded with unprecedented interventions in the former British colony’s legislative and electoral framework that crushed open dissent in the once freewheeling city.

She also presided over what would become the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak per capita -- with some 9,000 fatalities -- as the more contagious omicron variant broke through strict Covid Zero border controls and ravaged the undervaccinated elderly population. The surge drew calls for a clampdown by President Xi Jinping, while the international business community warned that further isolation carried a high price for the Asian financial hub.

As she hands over to her former No. 2, John Lee, we highlight some of Lam’s most consequential moments:

1. Proposes extradition bill (February 2019)

Lam’s government proposes changes to Hong Kong’s laws that would let criminal suspects be extradited to mainland China, where the courts have a 99% conviction rate. Mass protests follow.

2. Too little, too late (June 16, 2019)

Lam publicly apologizes for the social unrest and announces the government has suspended the extradition bill. But it’s too late -- the protests have morphed into a wider call for democracy.

3. National security law (July 7, 2020)

Lam defends the Beijing-imposed national security law, while affirming much of the legislation’s implementation would be managed in secret. “This is not doom and gloom for Hong Kong,” she says.

4. Stacks of cash (Nov. 29, 2020)

After the US sanctions Lam and 10 other Chinese officials for restricting democratic freedoms, she admits to having “piles of cash” at home because she can’t get paid into a bank account.

5. Takes on the press (June 22, 2021)

Lam defends 500 officers raiding pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and arresting its top editors saying the bust wasn’t related to “normal journalistic work” and reporters can’t hide behind their profession. The paper founded by Jimmy Lai prints its final edition days later.

6. Elections remade (Dec. 20, 2021)

Lam insists the Legislative Council candidates were a diverse group, after the city’s first election since Beijing revamped the electoral system to ensure only those who “respect” the Community Party can run.

7. Covid flipflop (March 9, 2022)

After her bombshell announcement that all residents would be tested three times in March caused thousands to flee, Lam walks back the plans in her first news conference after an unusual two-week hiatus.

8. She’s done (April 4, 2022)

After months of speculation, Lam reveals she won’t seek a second term, saying she needs to put her family first. She says Beijing knew her decision more than a year ago.

9. Reputation crisis (June 14, 2022)

Lam admits the hotel quarantines imposed by her government -- which have been as long as 21 days for incoming vaccinated residents -- have damaged the city’s standing as a financial hub, after months of denying it was the case.

10. She’s sorry ... only for her family (June 14, 2022)

Lam declines to apologize to the Hong Kong people for anything during her time in office, saying in an interview with Bloomberg News that she’s sorry to her family for the “scarifies they’ve made to support my mission.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.