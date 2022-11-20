(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for Covid-19, days after his trip abroad for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lee will work from home during the isolation period, according to a government statement Monday.

His positive test comes amid a rising case load in Hong Kong, which has eased back from the strict Covid Zero strategy of the first two years of the pandemic but hasn’t yet fully decided to live with the virus. The city reported 7,763 new infections on Sunday and 13 deaths.

