(Bloomberg) -- Regulators agreed to expand the Stock Connect trading days between Hong Kong and mainland China by eliminating stoppages around holidays to allow investors better access to shares in the world’s second-largest economy.

The new measure, announced in joint statement by China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, will cut the number of days when trading isn’t allowed by about half.

Due to settlement times, the link has typically closed two days in advance of long holidays, but the fix will allow for the link to remain open on all days when both markets are open. Stock Connect was partly, or fully, closed on 36 trading days in 2022, according to the exchange calendar.

The link is the primary avenue for international investors to buy and sell onshore-listed Chinese stocks via Hong Kong since its launch in 2014. The holiday issue has been raised by MSCI Inc. as a problem for expanding the inclusion of mainland shares in its indexes. The latest move follows a pilot program introduced to derivative market in May.

The preparations should take six months and a formal start date will be announced separately. Both clearing houses will make corresponding adjustments to settlement arrangements and related business practices on the additional trading days, including corporate actions and setting record dates for eligible shares under Stock Connect, the regulators said.

