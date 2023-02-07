(Bloomberg) -- Visitor traffic between Hong Kong and mainland China doubled on Monday to the highest level since the pandemic began, as the border fully reopened for the first time after years of Covid-induced closure.

Travelers made more than 233,000 trips across Hong Kong’s land and ferry border check points — most of which connect with the mainland — on Monday, up from about 116,000 the previous day, according to the Hong Kong Immigration Department. That’s the highest daily traffic since Jan. 29, 2020.

The crossings helped boost the overall number of trips in and out of the city, including via the airport, by 64% to 284,000. That’s also the highest traffic level in three years.

Arrivals to the city through land and ferry check points rose 66% to 114,000, while arrivals via all ports increased 42% to 142,000.

Hong Kong is rapidly removing pandemic restrictions since China ended its Covid-Zero policy, and has effectively returned to normal with the exception of a mask mandate. The city is eager to fully reopen with the mainland — its largest source of tourism and biggest trade partner — and the rest of the world to revive its status as a global financial hub and gateway to China. Its economy took a sharp blow from the prolonged closure. Gross domestic product shrank 3.5% last year, the third contraction in four years.

China reopened the border with Hong Kong early last month, with restrictions such as a daily quota and test requirements. Those were removed starting Monday, although the mainland continues to require a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival for people coming from Hong Kong or Macau if they have been overseas in the previous seven days. Hong Kong lifted a ban on unvaccinated travelers from anywhere in the world.

In a bid to draw in much-needed tourists, Hong Kong is planning to give away more than 500,000 air tickets later this year. The city’s Tourism Board is also distributing gift packages at the airport and other border check points, including a voucher for a free drink, a cash voucher for restaurants, shops or attractions, and other gifts.

