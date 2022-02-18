(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city is planning to make it mandatory for all residents in the city to get tested for Covid-19, deploying a tactic widely used to curtail outbreaks on China’s mainland.

“So one of the measures that we are planning and planning very seriously is a mandatory universal testing,” she said at a press conference.

Lam and her government have struggled to curtail a widening outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong. The city’s current outbreak, with more than 6,000 cases logged on Thursday, is the worst Hong Kong has seen.

