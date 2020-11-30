(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s civil servants are to begin working from home on Tuesday as the government steps up efforts to contain the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the Asian financial hub, South China Morning Post reports, citing unidentified people.

The decision builds on Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s growing number of social distancing measures — some of which have drawn criticism from businesses for being more unpredictable than places such as New Zealand, South Korea or Singapore. Many multinational companies also refer to what civil servants are doing to determine their own guidelines about employees coming to the office.

Hong Kong estimates the government employed more than 177,000 people as of June, accounting for about 4.6% of the city’s workforce. When civil servants were told to work from home during the last wave of Covid-19 cases, government services such as work-visa extensions were delayed.

