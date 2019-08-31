Hong Kong Clashes Escalate as Water Cannons, Firebombs Are Used

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police used water cannons to spray blue-dyed water at defiant protesters, who lobbed firebombs at them as tensions between demonstrators and authorities escalated on Saturday.

Tens of thousands ignored a police ban to march through the city’s streets for a 13th weekend of protests. Authorities also used tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators, who threw bricks and eggs at Hong Kong’s legislative building.

Hong Kong police arrested prominent opposition figures on Friday and warned others could share their fate, raising tensions as authorities seek to quell pro-democracy demonstrations that have raged for almost three months. On July 1, protesters broke into the Legislative Council, and smashed glass windows and defaced walls, portraits of government officials and the Hong Kong emblem.

