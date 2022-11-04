(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s big week aimed at relaunching the city didn’t get off to a great start.

Top executives were pulling out of the long-awaited banking summit for health reasons. The finance chief caught Covid overseas, raising the risk of him missing the event. The local stock benchmark fell to a 13-year low. Data showed the economy shrank the most in more than two years. To cap it off, a tropical cyclone was bearing down on the city.

In the end, the week went better than expected. Missing speakers were replaced, Financial Secretary Paul Chan was controversially given the all clear to attend the summit, while discussion of China’s growing risks was safely avoided. The storm passed to the southwest.

Most dramatically, the Hang Seng Index surged to its best weekly gain since 2011, buoyed by unverified talk that China is poised to exit its strict Covid Zero policy. All this helped reinforce the narrative pushed by Hong Kong officials that “Hong Kong is back.”

There are plenty of risks ahead for Hong Kong, which was slow to reopen from the pandemic. The city’s appeal continues to be dented by Covid restrictions, the border closure with mainland China, rising borrowing costs and tense relations between Beijing and Washington. Beijing’s tightening grip continues to fuel an exodus of residents, with Singapore in particular benefiting from Hong Kong’s brain drain.

Even the hosting of international events is yet to signal a full return to normality. At this weekend’s Rugby Sevens, players are confined to quarantine bubbles, stadium capacity is capped and spectators are subject to a raft of restrictions, including mask-wearing at most times.

Yet returning confidence in the stock market -- even if for spurious reasons -- may help give the city’s status as a global finance hub a much-needed lift.

