(Bloomberg) -- A top Hong Kong official said the territory’s government has no plans to prohibit any social media platforms after recent public consultations on proposed domestic security legislation included suggestions that some popular messaging apps be prohibited.

During consultations regarding the legislation, known as Article 23, the government reported that it received remarks saying, “Telegram, Signal and some encryption communication software have become a hotbed of crime.”

The government initially said that it noted the opinions and suggestions it received, without backing any viewpoint. It wasn’t clear how many people spoke out about the communications apps or what evidence they cited for their claims.

Later in the day, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam told the Legislative Council that Hong Kong has no plan to prohibit any platforms, adding that its proposed security law will only target individuals who misuse the communication apps to transmit information endangering national security.

During the consultations, other people also raised questions about what Article 23’s passage would mean viz-a-viz a China-imposed national security law that has raised broader worries about Beijing’s tightening control over the international finance hub.

Hong Kong’s proposed national security legislation, and China’s increasing crackdown on access to information, have sparked concerns about a chilling effect on open discussion in the territory. The wording in the draft Article 23 legislation would prohibit the acquisition or publication of potentially harmful information relating to the economic and social development of the city.

In recent years, Hong Kong has closed several critical media outlets and sought to make it illegal for anyone with criminal intent to perform or broadcast Glory to Hong Kong, an anthem popularized during anti-government protests in 2019.

For decades, Hong Kong’s efforts to pass its own security legislation, as mandated by its mini-constitution, were thwarted by fierce public opposition. A crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019 using the Beijing-drafted law has eradicated such public dissent, meaning the legislation will face little opposition.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.