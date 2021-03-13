(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s High Court allowed three district councilors who were part of a group of 47 pan-democrats charged under the national security law to be released on bail on Saturday, while rejecting the appeal of two others.

Tat Cheng, Michael Pang and Ricky Or were allowed to post bail but will have to give up travel documents, observe a curfew and report to police regularly. They are also banned from making any remarks that could be deemed as endangering national security, the court said.

The court turned down bail applications of ex-lawmakers Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki.

Hong Kong authorities have so far arrested about 100 people on allegations of violating the security law, with most accused of participating in some form of political activity, such as displaying banners or posting in support of the city’s independence. The total includes 47 opposition figures charged this month with “conspiracy to commit subversion” over their aborted “35-plus” election campaign last year to win a majority on the Legislative Council and force Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign by voting down her budget.

