(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s High Court will hear a renewed bid by the government on Tuesday to ban a controversial protest song after a previous application was dismissed.

The city’s government is appealing the court’s refusal in July to grant an injunction to ban “Glory to Hong Kong,” an anthem popularized during anti-government protests in 2019. An injunction would have made it illegal for anyone with criminal intent to perform or broadcast the song.

The case is another test of political freedoms in the financial hub after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong in 2020 to crush dissent. That legislation faces fresh scrutiny this week as a trial kicked off for former media mogul Jimmy Lai that could see him imprisoned for life.

The government’s appeal would challenge a surprise defeat to an administration that’s chalked up a string of legal victories against publishers and journalists accused of endangering Chinese national security. Those rulings have had a chilling effect on a once free-wheeling global commercial hub.

