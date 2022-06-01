(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong saw a sudden jump in self-reports of Covid-19 infections as a deadline neared for proving immunity, either through contracting the virus or getting a third vaccination, to enter restaurants and bars.

It’s possible that some residents are reporting past positive results to circumvent the requirement, city officials said at a briefing on Wednesday. The city reported 505 new cases, an increase of more than 50% from Tuesday. Hong Kong’s daily infections ranged between 200 and 300 throughout May.

The surge came a day after a government requirement took effect requiring all eligible residents to get a third vaccination to enter premises such as restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons. Those who have been infected or received their second shot within six months are exempt from the vaccine pass rules.

“It’s highly possible that the vaccine pass, which came into effective on May 31, drove many citizens to report past data,” said Edwin Tsui, controller of the center for health protection of the Department of Health. People who submit fake information on purpose may face legal consequences, he said.

The increase in Wednesday’s infection number was mainly driven by a jump in cases identified through self-conducted rapid antigen tests, at 354, up from 215 the previous day. Health officials found 15% to 38% of positive rapid test results reported in recent days weren’t confirmed when more definitive PCR tests were conducted in a laboratory. That percentage is higher than the 7% found in the previous two months, Tsui said.

The government currently is following up on every self-reported case with a laboratory test, he said. The infections reported today haven’t yet been confirmed, though they will be checked, he said.

Hong Kong has been recovering from its worst Covid outbreak, which started in late January and quickly spiraled into the world’s deadliest. As daily infections fell to a few hundred in recent days, the city began gradually easing its stringent social-distancing measures and travel curbs, including allowing dining-in at restaurants after 6 p.m. and the reopening of bars.

While the latest jump in cases raised some concern over a potential return to stringent social distancing, health officials said they are looking at whether misleading information contributed to the surge. There’s no sign of increasing pressure on the city’s hospitals, which indicates the situation remains stable, Tsui said.

Five critical Covid patients were in intensive care as of Wednesday.

