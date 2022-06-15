(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in two months, with the rise in infections spurring officials to continue to tighten rules around who can isolate at home.

There were 971 new local infections, including many among school children, their families and patrons of nightlife venues, Department of Health official Albert Au said at the daily virus briefing. Another 76 infections were detected among travelers who recently entered the city, bringing the total to 1,047 -- the highest since April 14.

People who are infected and don’t have access to a toilet that they can use exclusively will be sent to government-run isolation facilities to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others, Au said, providing additional details of the new approach. Previously, people who lived in “suitable dwelling places” were allowed to remain at home while recovering, while those with shared facilities, subdivided units or very small spaces were sent to centralized isolation.

The stricter isolation rules come even as outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam repeatedly said in recent days that her administration wouldn’t change its Covid policies before John Lee replaces her as the city’s leader on July 1.

The additional cases are a resurgence of the Covid wave that began at the end of 2021, rather than a new outbreak, Au said. The rise in overall infections hasn’t been accompanied by a similar increase in severe disease and deaths, with one additional critical case and one death reported on Wednesday.

The infections could be creating consternation as the city prepares for the 25th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule. It’s slated to be a major event, and many believe that China’s President Xi Jinping is preparing to attend in person, if favorable conditions are met in Hong Kong.

