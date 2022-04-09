(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s number of daily Covid cases rose slightly Saturday after the city began a three-day screening campaign, distributing rapid antigen Covid tests to all households and encouraging residents to report positive results to authorities.

Health officials reported 2,535 new cases on Saturday, compared with 2,492 a day earlier. Of the new infections, 1,638 were confirmed via rapid antigen tests on Friday, when the voluntary self-screening program began, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Department of Health’s communicable disease branch, said at a briefing. The city also recorded 53 new virus-related deaths.

The slight increase in new daily cases seems to suggest that Hong Kong is staying on course for a recovery from its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. The city, which maintains a Covid Zero strategy to align with China’s policy, hopes mass self-testing will help speed up the process of eliminating the last remaining transmissions as daily infections fall below 3,000 from five-digit figures.

About 70% of the new patients identified via home testing and self-reporting don’t have any symptoms, while the proportion of asymptomatic infected people before the three-day campaign was less than 40%, meaning the voluntary testing has found more cases hidden in communities, Chuang said.

Hong Kong Expands Access to Western, Chinese Covid Medicines

If the self-testing campaign doesn’t show a significant increase in infections, officials will be more confident that most social-distancing measures, including a ban on dining-in after 6 p.m., can be gradually relaxed after the Easter holiday, said the city’s outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a separate briefing on Saturday.

Lam, who has been holding a daily press briefing on Hong Kong’s Covid updates for a month, said she would end the practice when daily cases fall to three digits.

Yet the city has built several makeshift hospitals -- including one at the Lok Ma Chau Loop near its border with Shenzhen which hasn’t started operation -- for isolating Covid patients. With the outbreak easing, those locations could become underused or even empty.

The chief executive said the extra isolation capacity that the city has constructed is necessary for Hong Kong to be better prepared for future outbreaks. The venues were built with help from China, where makeshift hospitals are part of its standard playbook to stamp out the virus. The facility in Lok Ma Chau Loop will be operated by mainland China, according to Lam.

