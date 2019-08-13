(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • Hong Kong’s deepening political crisis now risks becoming an economic one; the island has far more than recession risk to worry about, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan
  • Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero; stagnation in the second quarter sets the stage for a recession in the second half, says Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson
  • The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level
  • Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore
  • Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty
  • The U.S. fiscal deficit has already exceeded the full-year figure for last year, as spending growth outpaces revenue

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.