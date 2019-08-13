(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Hong Kong’s deepening political crisis now risks becoming an economic one; the island has far more than recession risk to worry about, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan

Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero; stagnation in the second quarter sets the stage for a recession in the second half, says Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson

The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level

Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore

Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty

The U.S. fiscal deficit has already exceeded the full-year figure for last year, as spending growth outpaces revenue

