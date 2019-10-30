(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its benchmark interest rate, in line with the city’s currency peg to the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reduction in borrowing costs.

The HKMA on Thursday lowered its base rate to 2.00% from 2.25%, hours after the Fed’s quarter point cut, according to the institution’s page on Bloomberg. As the Hong Kong dollar is linked to the greenback, the territory essentially imports U.S. monetary policy.

The move is unlikely to have much bearing on the local cost of borrowing as lenders don’t necessarily pass on the rate to the public. Data due for release later Thursday is expected to confirm that the city’s economy entered a technical recession in the third quarter, with retail and tourism sectors battered by almost five months of anti-government protests.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jeffrey Black in Hong Kong at jblack25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Dominic Lau

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.