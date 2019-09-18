(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its benchmark interest rate in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, a mechanical outcome of the city’s currency peg that is unlikely to be immediately passed on to the suffering economy.

The HKMA on Thursday lowered its base rate to 2.25% from 2.5%, hours after the Fed’s quarter point move, according to the monetary authority’s page on Bloomberg. As the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback, the city essentially imports the U.S. monetary policy.

The move however probably won’t immediately feed into the cost of credit for businesses and households. HKMA’s Chief Executive Norman Chan said local banks don’t necessarily need to follow the Fed in a rate cut, because they have their own funding considerations. HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of East Asia Ltd. are among the lenders that have recently raised the rates for mortgage loans.

Months of large-scale protests have unnerved investors and consumers and raised the prospect of capital flight. A range of indicators weakened sharply in July and August, signaling the risk that the city will tip into recession. Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded the territory as an issuer of long-term, foreign currency debt for the first time since 1995 this month.

“Hong Kong banks are unlikely to follow any Fed cut now as they are under certain funding pressure,” said Carie Li, an economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong, adding there could be window-dressing activities at banks toward the end of the quarter and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd.’s upcoming initial public offering would mop up liquidity.

“Banks also have to prepare funding for the rest of the year and get themselves ready for the competition with virtual banks. Therefore, their funding pressure will be unlikely to ease up soon,” she said.

