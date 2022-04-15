(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong announced fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 cases Friday as the city looked to draw a line under the deadliest wave of the pandemic.

The Asian financial center logged 946 infections Friday, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Department of Health’s communicable disease branch, during a briefing, the lowest number of reported cases since Feb. 10. Chief Executive Carrie Lam will stop her daily virus briefings when city’s daily cases fall below 1,000 and resume meeting the press on Tuesdays, she said at a briefing earlier Friday, repeating a long-held pledge.

The reduction in cases comes as Hong Kong is poised to ease some of its social distancing measures. Starting April 21, restaurants will be able to stay open for dining-in until 10 p.m., and as many as four people will be allowed at a table. Gyms, museums and cinemas can re-open, but bars will remain shut.

Last month, authorities relaxed the city’s travel quarantine for incoming residents and lifted a flight ban on nine countries including the U.S. and the U.K. as cases fell from their peak of more than 58,000 a day, and a death rate per capita that was among the highest in the developed world.

Still, authorities have limited scope to further reduce restrictions such as the city’s one-week quarantine until Beijing moves past Covid Zero, said Michael Tien, a National People’s Congress deputy and city lawmaker. The government’s commitment to measures such as circuit-breaker flight bans continue to rankle the business community and erode Hong Kong’s international status.

