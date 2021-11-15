(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong let JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon skip the city’s 21-day hotel quarantine because of the size of the bank’s operations in the Asian financial hub, saying his trip was relatively low risk.

“The justification is related to economy, as this is a very huge bank with key business in Hong Kong,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a regular briefing on Tuesday. “He needs to come to Hong Kong for work for about a day.”

The city’s government granted Dimon an individual exemption from quarantine rules, Lam said. That’s despite recent efforts to do away with any exemptions in order to convince Chinese officials that the former British colony was tightening its virus control measures before any border opening with the mainland.

“There were limitations on his itinerary and his entire trip was restricted,” Lam said. “The risk is totally manageable.”

Hong Kong, which is pursuing a “Covid Zero” strategy alongside China, has imposed some of the world’s strictest travel rules to keep the virus out. Measures include mandatory hotel quarantines of three weeks for any resident returning to the city from the U.K. or U.S., regardless of vaccination status, while most non-resident visitors and tourists are banned.

The city of 7.4 million has been relatively successful keeping the virus at bay, with no locally transmitted cases for months and just over 200 deaths since the pandemic began.

Still, a single Covid-positive individual in the community is considered cause for serious alarm among authorities. On Tuesday, Lam said the government was considering stricter measures for flight crews after two Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. pilots who tested positive were briefly free in the city, leading to the quarantine of 120 school students and others.

