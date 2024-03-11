(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top security official sought to reassure lawmakers that business activities in the finance hub won’t be affected by new external interference offenses included in security legislation being fast-tracked by the government.

When questioned about planned offenses related to external interference on Sunday, Secretary for Security Chris Tang said authorities would weigh a number of factors. These are collaborating with an external force, intent to cause interference and the use of improper means — including the knowing use of false representation or violence.

His comments came after lawmaker Jeffrey Lam asked if the draft law would implicate overseas companies criticizing government policy and working with local businesses. Regina Ip, another legislator, asked if cooperating with foreign think tanks would be problematic.

“If we’re talking purely commercial collaboration, even if there’s collaboration with an external force, as long as there is no intent to bring about an interference effect and use of improper means then it will be fine,” Tang said.

An EU spokesperson on Friday criticized what it says are “sweeping stipulations on external interference” in the draft law. Such offenses come with a maximum penalty of 14 years under the bill.

The Q&A sessions are part of a series of bills committee meetings held to scrutinize the legislation, which was gazetted on Friday. The government is speeding up the process after Chinese leaders attending the National People’s Congress in Beijing urged the law’s passing.

By Monday evening, the lawmakers had gone through about half of the 181 clauses of the bill after three full days of hearings. Members of the legislature will vote on the proposal after the bills committee finishes going through the 212-page bill clause by clause. Further sessions have been scheduled for this week.

The bill reading came days after a month-long public consultation on the legislation concluded. Officials acknowledged concern by the public in feedback received during the consultation period and vowed to clearly define the offenses to ensure that they precisely target acts endangering national security.

Approval of the legislation isn’t in doubt after authorities previously took steps to ensure only “patriots” could stand for elections. The new law will provide authorities with a wider range tools to minimize dissent in the city, following the imposition of a China-drafted security law in 2020 in the wake of pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong’s decision to pass its own security law risks inflaming geopolitical tensions with other major economies. The implementation of the 2020 law provoked a harsh backlash by Western leaders, with the US imposing sanctions on a number of Hong Kong officials, including the city’s leader John Lee — who was then the security chief.

The British consulate in Hong Kong said Friday it is monitoring the bill closely and urged the city’s authorities to allow time for “proper legislative scrutiny.” A spokesperson for the US consulate said the country will examine the final law to “understand implications for US citizens, investments, and companies operating in Hong Kong.”

