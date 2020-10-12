(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong suspended schools and the city’s stock exchange delayed morning trading as strong winds from tropical storm Nangka swept over the financial hub.

Authorities Tuesday morning issued a Storm signal 8 warning, the third-highest on a scale of five, which is expected to remain in effect for most of the day. Nangka, which was about 450 kilometers south-southwest of the city at 7 a.m. local time, is forecast to move west or west-northwest at 22 kilometers an hour toward China’s Hainan Island and intensify gradually, the Hong Kong Observatory said on its website.

It is likely that securities trading, including the Hong Kong-China stock connect and derivatives market, will be affected for the whole of Tuesday. Under exchange rules, the morning trading session will be canceled if signal 8 or above is still in place at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time. If the signal isn’t lowered before noon, the entire day’s trading will be abandoned.

