(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s plan to test the entire population for coronavirus in March has been indefinitely postponed as the city prioritizes vaccinating the elderly and reducing fatalities in an outbreak that’s now the deadliest in the world.

The city is still making plans for the mandatory citywide test, including the timing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday in her first major briefing in two weeks. For now, authorities will focus on a vaccination drive for elderly people living at care facilities, and increase the number of hospital beds to treat patients, she said.

It’s the first major briefing for Lam since Feb. 22, when she announced that everyone in Hong Kong would be tested for Covid three times in March, in an unprecedented move for the financial hub. But details have been scant and her subsequent withdrawal from public view left the city mired in confusion and chaos, with residents depending on often dueling media reports about the length and severity of lockdowns that are expected to occur while the testing is conducted.

The pivot in priorities follows suggestions from Liang Wannian, the leader of China’s National Health Commission’s Covid response team who is visiting Hong Kong. It also shows the strain on the city’s health-care facilities, with hospitals overwhelmed and morgues unable to keep up with the growing number of deaths. There are concerns of more fatalities to come as the virus spreads rapidly through care facilities that house the city’s most vulnerable and least-vaccinated residents.

The emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant has thrown Hong Kong’s Covid Zero strategy into disarray and seen a series of u-turns from officials struggling to contain the record outbreak. The city has already eased isolation requirements, shortened quarantine rules for inbound travelers, and loosened infection reporting standards.

The move to mass test the city is a typical strategy deployed in mainland China, which also has a zero-tolerance approach to Covid. But experts had raised doubts over the effectiveness of testing Hong Kong’s 7.4 million population at the peak of the outbreak, and the city wouldn’t have enough space at its isolation facilities to house everyone who tested positive -- a key measure needed to completely stamp out infection. The government only has about 70,000 isolation units.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.