(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government will delay upcoming legislative elections, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a news conference on Friday evening.

The Legislative Council election was due to be held on Sept. 6, but numerous media reports earlier this week suggested the vote could be delayed by as long as a year. The postponement comes after Hong Kong’s government this week banned at least 12 opposition candidates from contesting the election and arrested four activists under a sweeping new national security law for online comments.

Lam said the delay was to ensure fairness in the election and protect citizens’ health.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.