(Bloomberg) -- A dual Australian-Chinese citizen arrested in Hong Kong under the city’s sweeping National Security Law has been denied access to consular officials for more than a year.

The Australian consulate in Hong Kong was informed in January 2021 that the dual citizen had been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Its officials have since attended all court hearings for the individual, who was not identified by the department, but have been denied “multiple attempts” to access the person.

The National Security Law, imposed in June 2020 following months of pro-democracy protests, led to the arrest of human rights activists and crackdowns on freedom of speech in the major financial hub. Crimes under the law are broadly defined and carry heavy penalties, including the potential for a life prison sentence.

Health Fears Rise for Australian Writer Held in China For Spying

The Hong Kong case is the latest Australian citizen to be detained by China as diplomatic relations between the two countries sour. Writer Yang Henge was formally charged with spying in 2019, months after his arrest in Guangzhou, while television anchor Cheng Lei was detained in 2020.

Neither has been officially sentenced yet.

The DFAT spokesperson said the Chinese government didn’t recognize dual nationality, and as such was treating the Hong Kong detainee as its own citizen under the country’s laws. The department was in regular contact with the individual’s lawyers and would continue to attend court hearings.

“Australia and many other countries have expressed concern about the erosion of basic freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong and have called on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to abide by their human rights obligations,” the spokesperson said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.