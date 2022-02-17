(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top property developers will convert some hotels to isolation centers as they join efforts to contain the city’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. will provide about 1,000 rooms for community quarantine by converting two hotels while New World Development Co. will create 700 rooms, the companies said separately. The Lee family of Henderson Land Development Co. said it would donate HK$10 million ($1.3 million) to elderly homes and low-income residents.

With Hong Kong sticking to a policy of mandatory hospitalization for Covid-19 cases, even if patients are asymptomatic, the financial hub is struggling to find places to put people. The city recorded 6,116 new Covid infections Thursday, along with 6,300 preliminary cases, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam asked hotel owners to provide 10,000 rooms to house patients.

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week called on the city to take “all necessary measures” to contain the outbreak. Ever since expensive property prices were attributed by Chinese state media as the catalyst for the protests in 2019, Hong Kong’s property tycoons have increased charitable efforts, including donating land for social housing projects.

