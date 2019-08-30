(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong property developer stocks dropped following news that prominent protest figures including Joshua Wong have been taken into police custody, stoking concerns that a long-running political crisis will intensify and take a greater toll on a frayed economy.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. was one of the big decliners on the MSCI Hong Kong Index on Friday, sliding 2.9%. The company, owned by the Kwok family, is among the most exposed to the anti-government protests as demonstrators also vent against sky-high property prices in the city. The unrest is about to enter its 13th weekend and has included violent clashes at Sun Hung Kai’s New Town Plaza shopping mall, prompting the company to beef up security.

CK Asset Holdings Ltd., founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing, was worst performer on the Hang Seng Property Index after Sun Hung Kai, dropping 1.6%. The stock hit a two-and-a-half year low earlier this month, shortly after the company said it was postponing a luxury residential project - where flats would cost at least HK$100 million ($12.7 million) each -- because of the protests. CK Asset has slumped 26% from an April high, while Sun Hung Kai is down 22%.

“Developers are falling in response to this morning’s arrests,” said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “Now people really fear emergency law could be implemented in Hong Kong. Property stocks are sold most, because if Hong Kong is not different from other Chinese cities, it’s hard to retain talent. And property prices won’t find support.”

Wong was detained Friday morning, according to his Demosisto party. Activists Andy Chan and Agnes Chow were also arrested ahead of another weekend of planned protests in Hong Kong. Police have banned a mass protest on Saturday called by the Civil Human Rights Front, whose leader Jimmy Sham was attacked by unidentified masked on Thursday.

Real estate-related stocks dominated Friday’s worst performers on the MSCI Hong Kong Index, including Swire Properties Ltd. and mass transit operator MTR Corp. The wider Hong Kong equity market was more buoyant on the last trading day of August. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6% as of 11:40 a.m. local time, while a gauge of mainland Chinese companies listed in the city was up 1.3%. It’s still been a tough month for assets here though.

An underlying concern for real estate is that the protests will prompt people to leave Hong Kong, said Francis Lun, CEO at GEO Securities Ltd. “Since the protests began in June, there has been an undercurrent among Hong Kong’s middle class to seek immigration,” he said. “Maybe in five years, Hong Kong’s middle class will be hollowed out.”

--With assistance from April Ma.

