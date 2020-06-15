(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen June 18, ending a five-month shutdown, in another sign that the city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining momentum.

The park will operate at reduced capacity while requiring visitors to wear masks and maintain social distance, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said in statement Monday. In the initial phase, visitors must make a reservation through the park’s website.

Walt Disney Co., which counted on theme parks for about 46% of operating income in the year ended September, is inviting guests back to Hong Kong Disneyland about a month after reopening its park in Shanghai. Theme parks are re-opening around the world, testing consumers’ willingness to gather in crowds and pay for entertainment amid health restrictions.

The planned reopening in Hong Kong also suggests that tough early measures to control the virus, colored by the city’s experience 17 years ago with severe acute respiratory syndrome known as SARS, were effective. The city of 7.2 million people has reported only four coronavirus deaths, compared with 26 in Singapore, which has about 6 million people, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Worldwide, Covid 19 has killed more than 430,000 people.

Shanghai Disneyland’s post-shutdown debut last month was limited to less than one-third of maximum capacity, with visitors required to wear masks and stand apart. While Comcast Corp.’s Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure reopened in Florida last week, mobile-phone signals emanating from the parks suggest crowds were about a fifth of those at the same time last year, according to SafeGraph data.

Disney plans to start letting guests in to its original venue in Anaheim, California on July 17, after closing mid-March to thwart the coronavirus pandemic.

