(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has failed to secure convictions in its largest-ever investigation.

Cho Kwai-chee, founder of Hong Kong’s largest private health-care group, was cleared of charges to defraud the stock exchange and investors in financial brokerage firm Convoy Global Holdings Ltd., where he had been a director. He was also found not guilty of publishing false statements in Convoy’s annual accounts. Former Convoy directors, and co-defendants Chan Lai Yee and Bryon Tan Ye Kai were also cleared, according to a court judgment handed down Monday.

The decision will be a setback for the Securities and Futures Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption, which brought the charges in May 2019. Both agencies had assigned considerable resources to the investigation, which involved multiple raids and seizures of property and documents. The SFC had been investigating Convoy since as early as 2017 after local activist investor David Webb accused the firm of being part of an elaborate network of intertwined public companies, prompting the share prices at several of them to collapse.

Cho still faces civil claims brought by Convoy’s new management against him and several ex-directors, as well as others accused of siphoning hundreds of millions of dollars from the firm including through unsecured loans to related parties.

