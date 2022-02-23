(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s currency fell to the weakest level versus the U.S. dollar in more than two years as traders weigh the consequences of the city’s worst Covid outbreak and the prospect of a March interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Hong Kong dollar weakened 0.04% to 7.8056 per greenback, the worst since December 2019, amid sales just before the London close. Investors are assessing the impact of a possible lockdown after reports emerged that the city government said some kind of targeted stay-at-home restrictions may be needed if the situation continues to spiral out of control.

“The omicron wave is hitting them pretty hard,” and there are “a lot of buyers of USD/HKD from fast-money types as a result,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies LLC. It’s “very much flow-driven at the moment,” creating scope for the currency to decline to the weak end of its trading band.

Options to leave of the Asian financial hub by air are the most limited in at least two decades, just as the number of residents wanting to flee the city of 7.4 million surges. Meantime, banks from HSBC Holdings Plc to Citigroup Inc. said they will temporarily close retail branches on Saturdays from March 5.

