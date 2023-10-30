(Bloomberg) -- A US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for bringing a gun into the city in his carry-on bag had his charge dismissed after he admitted to the “honest mistake.”

Jeff Wilson, a Republican from Longview, Washington, was released Monday after a Hong Kong court withdrew a gun-possession charge against him, Erik Smith, a spokesman for the senator, said in a statement. Wilson was freed on condition that he does not commit more firearms offenses in the Chinese city for two years and his unloaded revolver was confiscated, Smith said.

“This was a mistake on my part, and I regret it,” Wilson said in the statement. “I packed quickly and failed to check the contents of my briefcase. Over the Pacific, I reached into my briefcase for gum and felt my gun instead. My heart sank.”

The Washington state lawmaker was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm after he arrived in the Chinese city on Oct. 20 with an unloaded revolver. He was detained three days before being released on bail.

Baggage screeners at the Portland airport, where he departed from, did not detect his weapon and he went directly to customs authorities upon landing to disclose his mistake, Wilson said.

Looser restrictions make gun carriage more commonplace in the US and officials have warned of the growing number of firearms being intercepted at airports. Authorities stopped almost 20 guns a day at airport security checkpoints during the third quarter, with the nine-month total on pace for another record in 2023.

The Transportation Security Administration said Americans are allowed to travel with firearms in checked luggage but those stopped with guns at TSA checkpoints risk fines as much as $15,000.

Wilson traveled from Portland International Airport, with a layover in San Francisco, for a five-week vacation. The lawmaker, who is a port commissioner in Longview, said the authorities “conducted themselves in a professional manner” and he will resume his travels in Southeast Asia with his wife.

Firearms are rare and strictly regulated in Hong Kong. The maximum penalty for possessing arms without a license is 14 years in prison and a fine of HK$100,000 ($12,785).

