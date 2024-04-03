(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong eased some rules for transgender people in order to change their gender on official ID cards but maintained a requirement mandating some types of surgery.

The government announced the changes on Wednesday, more than a year after the city’s highest court ruled that requiring transgender people undergo what the government calls full sex reassignment surgery violated their privacy rights.

The latest change will require transgender women to have undergone surgical removal of their genitalia in order to change their ID cards. Transgender men will need to have had bilateral mastectomies, but the government will no longer require additional procedures such as hysterectomies and creation of new genitalia.

Applicants will also need to meet other criteria including submitting blood test reports as requested by authorities for random checking of their hormonal profile.

Hong Kong’s civil registry previously refused to change the gender marker for those who hadn’t had full sex reassignment surgery. This led transgender people to suffer discrimination and invasion of their privacy from having to reveal to others their transgender status when producing their ID cards.

The Court of Final Appeal, in its decision February 2023, cited dozens of other jurisdictions where residents are allowed to change their gender markers on IDs without the need for full sex reassignment surgery, which typically requires the removal of reproductive organs and reconstruction of genitalia.

Wong Hiu Chong, a legal representative for one of the two plaintiffs in the CFA case, criticized what she called the “immense time” the government took for the revision.

“Our clients have waited a very long time for such an unconstitutional policy to be revised, and for them, the wait has been painful,” said Wong, a partner at Patricia Ho & Associates.

Wong expressed concern over the need for blood tests, as well as the requirement for applicants to report to the government any changes in their address and contact details.

“This is potentially discriminatory as this is not a requirement for all other HKID card holders, and the administration provides no justifications for this differential treatment,” she said.

The Hong Kong government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Janet Paskin and Bruce Einhorn.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.