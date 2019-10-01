23h ago
Hong Kong Economic Toll, U.S. Slowdown, EU Recession: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The U.S. economy is losing speed, something that has economists wondering how slow it can go and still avoid recession
- Meantime, the global economy flashed clearer warning signs on Tuesday as a wave of data showed manufacturing stuck in a slump, exports falling and sentiment sliding
- The IMF expects a more significant global slowdown than it did three months ago, says First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton
- Months of protests in Hong Kong are taking an increasing toll on the city’s economy, with retail sales forecast to decline for a seventh month in August
- Our recession probability models show the risks are climbing for the EU’s three largest economies -- Germany, France and the U.K.
- Qatar’s economy looks far from top form as it wraps up a flurry of building projects for the 2022 soccer World Cup
