  • The U.S. economy is losing speed, something that has economists wondering how slow it can go and still avoid recession
  • Meantime, the global economy flashed clearer warning signs on Tuesday as a wave of data showed manufacturing stuck in a slump, exports falling and sentiment sliding
  • The IMF expects a more significant global slowdown than it did three months ago, says First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton
  • Months of protests in Hong Kong are taking an increasing toll on the city’s economy, with retail sales forecast to decline for a seventh month in August
  • Our recession probability models show the risks are climbing for the EU’s three largest economies -- Germany, France and the U.K.
  • Qatar’s economy looks far from top form as it wraps up a flurry of building projects for the 2022 soccer World Cup

