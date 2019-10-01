(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. economy is losing speed, something that has economists wondering how slow it can go and still avoid recession

Meantime, the global economy flashed clearer warning signs on Tuesday as a wave of data showed manufacturing stuck in a slump, exports falling and sentiment sliding

The IMF expects a more significant global slowdown than it did three months ago, says First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton

Months of protests in Hong Kong are taking an increasing toll on the city’s economy, with retail sales forecast to decline for a seventh month in August

Our recession probability models show the risks are climbing for the EU’s three largest economies -- Germany, France and the U.K.

Qatar’s economy looks far from top form as it wraps up a flurry of building projects for the 2022 soccer World Cup

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.