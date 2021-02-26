(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to hold Legislative Council elections on Sept. 5 as scheduled, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said on Saturday in an interview with a local radio station.

Tsang said he couldn’t provide further details on the procedures for the elections because reforms might be implemented.

The elections, which were delayed for a year due to the pandemic, come amid moves by China to neutralize the pro-democracy camp. Authorities last year passed a sweeping national security law that has been used to curtail free speech, while also imposing a patriotism test to disqualify some lawmakers -- a move that prompted opposition members in the legislature to resign en masse in November.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.