(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock market operator canceled its morning trading session on Monday after the city’s weather observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the warning at 8:20 a.m. local time and the signal has stayed in place since then. That prompted the city’s stock exchange to cancel its morning trading session in accordance with its rules.

If the rainstorm warning is lowered before 11 a.m., the afternoon session will take place as usual from 1 p.m. Trading will not commence Monday if the warning is still in force by midday.

