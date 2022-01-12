(Bloomberg) -- The head of green and sustainable finance at Hong Kong’s bourse left the firm this week after just 20 months in the position.

Grace Hui departed the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. without a clear successor in place, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. Hui confirmed her departure, but declined to comment further. A spokesperson at the bourse declined to comment on employee matters.

The position is key to the exchange’s push to boost its role in sustainable investments as the wider finance community ramps up commitments to scale back emissions in their lending and portfolios. HKEX has been in talks with mainland China in developing a carbon market and is collaborating on developing a green bond retail market. Filling the role could take time since experts are scarce and highly sought after with pay premiums as high as 40%.

Hui, a former UBS Group AG executive, was chief operating officer at the exchange’s listing department before taking over as head of the green initiative.

Hui reported to Julien Martin, HKEX’s head of emerging business development, who will continue to oversee green and sustainability among other areas.

