(Bloomberg) -- A group of high-level executives born in mainland China and operating in Hong Kong have formed a pro-establishment political party, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

The party was founded in May by 57-year-old Li Shan, chief executive of Silk Road Finance Corp. and a member of the board of Credit Suisse AG; Wong Chau-chi, chairman and chief executive of Hong Kong-listed multimedia firm CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd. and Chen Jianwen, chairman of Bonjour Holdings Ltd., the report said. Li and Wong were born in mainland China, according to the South China Morning Post.

Li is a delegate to the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, according to the report.

Opposition legislators in Hong Kong quit en masse in November over the government’s ouster of four of their members. One ex-lawmaker, Ted Hui, has fled to self-imposed exile in the U.K., and told the Morning Post in a separate report that his bank accounts have been frozen.

