(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will allow international schools to stick with their original holiday schedule, after educational institutions pushed back on a government announcement to bring forward the summer break.

International schools will be allowed to continue with their regular school schedules, with most summer holidays taking place in July and August, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said at a briefing on Monday.

Local schools will bring forward their summer holidays to March-April and will resume teaching after the Easter holiday, with classes ending in August, he said. The city will also convert some schools into mass-testing centers.

