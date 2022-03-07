(Bloomberg) -- A total of 5,082 people departed Hong Kong on Sunday, the most since the city was hit with its most severe and far-reaching wave of Covid. That took last week’s tally to a net 22,965 departures from all ports.

The figure for the seven days through Sunday was 4.4% higher than the previous week, according to Immigration Department data.

Escape by air is the most popular choice, accounting for 83% of Sunday’s departures, as Hong Kong contends with a record number of daily infections and deaths. Those considering coming back face lengthy spells in quarantine.

Hong Kong locals and expatriates are flying out while the government plans to tackle the Covid outbreak with mass testing and a potential lockdown. Schools remain closed and restaurants have restricted hours for dining-in. Singapore is a popular choice as a bolthole.

A Swiss International Air Lines AG flight chartered by the country’s consulate is being laid on for Monday night to fly Swiss citizens to Zurich via Singapore.

Hong Kong’s population shrunk by about 23,600 in 2021, according to provisional data from the government, which attributes the decline in part to fewer people coming to work and study due to strict border controls. The city’s population stands at about 7.4 million.

