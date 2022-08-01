(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong panel of health advisers said children as young as six months old should be offered Covid-19 vaccines from BioNTech SE and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in an effort to protect the city’s youngest residents, according to Lau Yu-lung, the chairman of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Disease.

The committee unanimously approved both Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines for children aged six months and above, Lau told reporters on Monday evening.

“Both vaccines are safe and induces effective immunity, we all agreed on this,” he said.

Hong Kong currently allows kids as young as three years old to get Sinovac shots, while those aged five and older can get the vaccine developed by BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer Inc.

The Asian financial hub has a ready supply of Sinovac vaccines for young children as the dose is the same as that for adults, according to Lau. The city still needs to acquire the child dosage of BioNTech vaccine, and if this isn’t available in the near future, children under five will be given one-tenths of diluted adult dosage. This can pose some technical difficulty, Lau said.

“The committee feels that residents should have a choice. The government is working hard to negotiate and purchase the child dosage from the manufacturer,” Lau said.

The need to expand access to immunization gained attention and urgency after a 22-month-old girl died on Monday after contracting Covid and developing seizures, city health officials said. The authorities also reported a 35-month-old boy is currently in intensive care with seizures after testing positive for the virus.

The city’s rival financial hub, Singapore, said in late July it may allow vaccinations for children aged six months to four years by the end of the year after two children died from Covid this summer in the city-state. Other countries, including the US and Canada, allow immunizations for children six months and older.

(Adds details from Lau throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.