(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stock’s fear gauge fell from a five-month high on Tuesday after hopes of a fresh rescue package for the battered Chinese stocks lifted sentiment. The rebound may last a bit longer, history shows.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rallied 4.3% in the two weeks after the HSI Volatility Index spiked in August amid the worsening of China’s property crisis. A similar move was seen when a jump in the fear index after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March 2023 led to a 6% advance in the Hang Seng Index over the next month.

