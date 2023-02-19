(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned that a fiscal deficit will present an obstacle to the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

“After three years of the pandemic and a weak external economy, a high fiscal deficit has accumulated so the economic recovery still needs to be consolidated and investment in the future needs to be supported,” Chan wrote in a blog post on Sunday.

He added the city “is on the road to normalcy and the economy is regaining momentum.”

The comments come before Chan delivers a budget presentation on Wednesday as part of efforts to chart a course for a rebound. Hong Kong’s economy contracted last year for the third time since 2019 due to slowing global demand, rising interest rates and a prolonged exit from isolating Covid curbs.

Gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the October-to-December quarter from a year earlier, advanced figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed earlier this month. The drop was worse than economist estimates, though not as severe as the third quarter’s 4.6% decline.

For the entire year, the economy shrank 3.5%, more than estimates for a contraction of around 3% among economists and the government.

