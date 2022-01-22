(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported 25 confirmed local Covid infections on Saturday, the most since at least March, and 100 preliminary positive cases as officials try to contain an outbreak at a public housing estate.

Most of the preliminary positive cases were found at the public housing complex in the New Territories where more than 2,500 residents have been locked down for five days and are tested every day. Two employees at a local public hospital and one worker at a care center also tested preliminary positive.

The government urged all Hong Kong residents to stay at home and avoid gatherings.

The city is battling new waves of infections from both the omicron and delta variants of the virus, with daily case counts rising, three weeks after it last reported zero. The outbreak in the housing estate and traces of the virus found in sewage has led to mass testing at dozens of apartment blocks, involving thousands of people.

