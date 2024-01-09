(Bloomberg) -- Some of Hong Kong’s largest listed firms may step up purchases of their shares after buybacks rose to at least a six-year high in 2023.

Members of the benchmark Hang Seng Index spent $17 billion last year to buy back shares listed in Hong Kong and other stock exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The momentum continued in the new year, with total buybacks in the first six trading days exceeding the full-year value in 2020, the figures showed.

Large buybacks by companies have failed to shore up Hong Kong stocks, which remain under pressure due to concerns over China’s economic recovery and rising US interest rates. The Hang Seng gauge recently capped a fourth year of losses and the city’s equities have lost $3.2 trillion in market capitalization since a high reached in 2021.

“With depressed valuation and corporates trying to demonstrate their financial ability, this buyback behavior will be more structural rather than cyclical,” said Jason Lui, head of east Asia strategy at BNP Paribas. “As the broader market wait for the policy to improve, for the fundamental to improve, structural shifts like an ongoing increase in buyback will be a theme here to stay.”

Tencent Holdings Ltd. led buybacks in Hong Kong last year after spending more than $6 billion to ease selling pressure on its stock. The company has stepped up buying of its shares late last year following investor concerns over China’s surprise gaming restrictions.

HSBC Holdings Plc spent more than $5.8 billion to buy back shares from Hong Kong and London exchanges, which helped lift its Asian shares by nearly 30% last year.

