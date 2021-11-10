(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government said people who visited Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s headquarters in the last three weeks need to get tested for Covid-19 by Friday. Singapore reported an increase in daily infections.

Japan agreed to buy 1.6 million courses of Merck & Co.’s pill treatment for $1.2 billion. The European Commission approved a contract to buy as many as 60 million doses of Valneva SE’s experimental vaccine, while a fourth wave of cases spreads in Germany.

An Israeli panel backed shots for children 5-11 years old. The U.S. has inoculated at least 900,000 kids in that age group, after they became eligible last week.

The Biden administration reached a deal to rush doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into conflict zones and other humanitarian settings around the world through the Covax distribution program.

Hong Kong Flags Cathay Pacific HQ (6 a.m. HK)

The Hong Kong government said people who visited Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s headquarters between Oct. 21 and Nov. 9 need to get tested for Covid-19 by Friday. The order was issued because infected people had been to Cathay Pacific City.

The Eric Kayser bakery in Tsim Sha Tsui was also added to the mandatory testing list.

Israeli Panel Endorses Child Vaccines (2:20 p.m. NY)

A panel of experts at Israel’s Ministry of Health voted overwhelmingly to approve the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old, according to a statement from the ministry on Wednesday evening. The director general of the health ministry will examine the team’s recommendation. U.S. regulators cleared Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine for ages 5-11 this month.

At Least 900,000 U.S. Kids Vaccinated (12:10 p.m. NY)

At least 900,000 U.S. kids age 5 to 11 have received one shot of Pfizer’s vaccine out of about 28 million in the age group, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing. The pace of immunizations in children is expected to increase over the next several days as more than 20,000 sites across the country will provide them, Zients said.

Italy Lowers Booster Age to 40 (10:23 a.m. NY)

Italy, one of the first nations to be hit hard by the coronavirus, will offer a booster dose to all citizens in the 40-60 age group from Dec. 1, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 83.7% of Italian residents have completed the vaccine cycle, he said. Booster shots are already available in Italy for vulnerable citizens, medical staff, people over age 60 and those who have previously received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lithuania Seeks Covid Pass for Youngsters (9:14 a.m. NY)

Lithuania will require vaccination certificates for children as young as 12 from end of December if they want to attend any public gatherings or visit shopping malls. People will be offered booster shots four months after their last dose.

U.S. to Rush J&J Shot to Conflict Zones (9:06 a.m. NY)

The Biden administration is set to announce a deal to rush doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into conflict zones and other humanitarian settings around the world. The effort will be arranged through COVAX, a White House official said Wednesday.

Previously, the vaccine was only available through official government programs, adding a hurdle to distribution in conflict areas.

Japan Gives Merck $1.2 Billion Order for Pill (8:26 a.m. NY)

Japan agreed to buy 1.6 million courses of Merck & Co.’s Covid pill for $1.2 billion, contingent on the experimental treatment’s clearance by domestic drug regulators, where it’s now under review.

Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved by U.K. authorities, and is under review in the U.S., which has agreed to purchase 3.1 million doses, pending authorization there. The Merck drug has been shown to cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in high-risk patients who are still early in the disease, and has been hailed along with an experimental pill from Pfizer as a potentially important tool in blunting the pandemic’s impact.

Merkel Seeks Meeting With Regional Leaders (8:01 a.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to meet as soon as possible with leaders from Germany’s 16 states to discuss how best to tackle record increases in Covid cases.

Merkel “will work with all her might until the last day of her term in office” to ensure that federal, regional and municipal governments deal effectively with the spreading fourth wave, according to her chief spokesman Steffen Seibert. The outgoing German leader has warned that hospitals in some hotspots risk being overwhelmed, and has urged more people to get vaccinated.

EU to Buy Up to 60 Million Valneva Shots (6:40 a.m. NY)

The European Commission approved a contract to buy as many as 60 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Valneva SE is developing, sending shares of the French firm soaring.

The agreement would allow EU members to purchase almost 27 million doses from Valneva in 2022, and an additional 33 million in 2023, the commission said in a statement. The shot has yet to be approved by the bloc’s medicines regulator.

