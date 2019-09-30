(Bloomberg) -- Flight attendant unions in Hong Kong urged Cathay Pacific Airlines Ltd. to explain the reason for dozens of staff lay-offs that have occurred during protests in the city that began in June.

In a joint statement Monday, flight attendant unions from Cathay Pacific and its unit Cathay Dragon said the company should stop firing cabin crew “simply based on the activities of their private social media accounts,” adding that 36 staff including pilots had lost their jobs.

Cathay found itself caught up in the pro-democracy movement after Beijing cracked down on the airline because some of its staff took part in protests. It’s also been hit by a sharp slump in visitors to Hong Kong, while demonstrators have criticized the company for ceding to demands of the Chinese government, which have raised concern on the suppression of free speech.

In a statement Monday, Cathay reiterated that it must fully comply with its regulatory duties. “Quite simply, this is our licence to operate; there is no ground for compromise,” it said.

