(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s storied Foreign Correspondents Club announced Monday that it would “suspend” its annual Human Rights Press Awards this year because of concerns about possibly violating the national security law imposed on the city by China in 2020.

Club President Keith Richburg said in a statement that the club’s board had decided to suspend the awards, which were due to be announced on May 3, so as not to cross any “red lines” under the law, which covers acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and “collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security.”

Despite working under the law for two years, “there remain significant areas of uncertainty and we do not wish unintentionally to violate the law,” he wrote.

Some members of the club’s press freedom committee said they resigned to protest the decision.

Richburg said the FCC, founded in 1943, would continue to promote press freedom in Hong Kong, “while recognizing that recent developments might also require changes to our approach.”

This year would have marked the 26th year for the awards, which recognize outstanding human rights reporting.

