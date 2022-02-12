(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry will be affected “to a certain extent” today after some vehicle drivers tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 11, prompting authorities to suspend a border transport interchange, the government said.

The facility for goods vehicles was temporarily closed for disinfection and mainland drivers who stayed at the interchange venue on that day are also required to undergo quarantine, according to a statement updated on Sunday.

Hong Kong was just recovering from last week’s sudden shortage of vegetables after mainland China temporarily shut border-crossing operations following a handful of positive tests among truck drivers. The swift clampdown -- typical of the rigid measures Beijing imposes to quash potential outbreaks -- saw the city’s supermarket shelves stripped bare and prices surge as fresh-produce supply dropped as much as 70%.

Drivers are being redeployed as Shenzhen’s municipal government facilitated temporary interchange venues Saturday morning, according to the statement. Officials on both sides are working together to firm up the arrangements to expedite the resumption of normal supplies to Hong Kong as soon as possible, it said.

