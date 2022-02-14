(Bloomberg) -- The organizers of the 2023 Gay Games in Hong Kong will likely move events away from the city, where the government’s adherence to strict quarantines and travel bans has strangled the tourism industry.

Guadalajara, Mexico, will now be “presumptive co-host” of the games, the Federation of Gay Games and the Hong Kong organizing committee said in a statement. “Faced with continued challenges brought on by the Covid pandemic, with the desire to ensure more participants can join the Games regardless of their locations, GGHK recently proposed the concept of a co-hosted event to the FGG,” Lisa Lam, co-chair of Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023, said in the statement.

Dennis Philipse, the other co-chair, resigned, but will stay on as a member of the advisory committee, the statement said.

Potentially shifting events to Mexico is just the latest setback for the games, founded in 1982 to showcase LGBTQ athletes, as Hong Kong and China have stuck with policies to eliminate Covid-19 despite other governments giving up on similar “Covid Zero” strategies. In September, organizers announced they would delay the games, originally scheduled for 2022, by a year because of the pandemic.

While the Hong Kong games have received support from the Equal Opportunities Commission and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, pro-establishment politicians have attacked the event, with lawmaker Junius Ho last year calling the event “disgraceful” and a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” that could pose a threat to national security.

LGBTQ people have suffered repeated setbacks in mainland China, where the the government last year shut down WeChat accounts of LGBTQ university students and attacked “effeminate men” in state-run media. This month, Tencent, Youku, Bilibili and IQiyi removed references to a lesbian character from the NBC sitcom “Friends,” which returned to Chinese streaming platforms services.

