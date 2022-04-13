(Bloomberg) -- About 470,000 people in Hong Kong applied for pandemic-related unemployment relief in the last month, more than the government expected, as anti-virus curbs weighed on businesses.

That figure is 57% more than the 300,000 applicants the government expected, the head of the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office, Doris Ho, told an RTHK radio program on Wednesday.

The relief program, which is for eligible people who lost their jobs during the most recent, months-long outbreak, includes a one-time payment of HK$10,000 ($1,276). Applications opened on March 23 and ended on Tuesday. The government has not yet said how many people will receive the payment.

Ho attributed the higher-than-expected applicant number to an increase in the amount of jobless people in March compared to February, when the government made its estimate. She added the government had expanded who was eligible under the program to include people working in beauty salons and fitness centers.

The number of applicants underscores the economic impact of Hong Kong’s virus strategy. The city’s unemployment rate hit a five-month high of 4.5% in February, according to official statistics. A raft of strict restrictions, including a ban on dining-in after 6 p.m., badly hit the retail sector and business outlook.

Some restrictions are set to lift on April 21. Dining-in for groups of up to four will be allowed in the evenings, while fitness centers and sports premises will also open on that date, according to local media.

